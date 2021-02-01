Title logo & teaser of Kichcha Sudeep starrer 'Vikranth Rona' launched at Burj Khalifa. Seen yet?

The title logo and teaser of Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep's much-awaited multi-lingual film, Vikrant Rona has finally been launched & that too at Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The grand event took place on the occasion of Sudeep's 25 years completion in the film industry. The film which was earlier called 'Phantom' is directed by Anup Bhandari and happens to be an action-thriller. The glimpse of the grand event was shared by the actor himself on Twitter where he wrote, "Thanks @BurjKhalifa for personally sending me this video. Thanks Dubai for hosting us so well. Much luv. Will be posting a HD video of the same with a greater sound quality n a grander view, tomorrow. Thanking all u frnzz once again for the unconditional luv, thru & thru."
Previously while talking about the launch the director said, "As filmmakers, I think it is incumbent upon us to restore the confidence of the audiences in flocking back to the theatres. We have pieced Vikrant Rona together with a great amount of hard work and we've happily withstood all the odds of 2020 for it. I am glad that the reveal of its title logo and sneak peek is about to come along in such a big way."
While Kichcha quipped, "It is incredible that the makers pulled off the colossal task of canvassing this film in a cinematically tasteful manner. I am very excited at the thought of witnessing an Indian film get such unprecedented visibility worldwide."
Thanks @BurjKhalifa fr personally sending me this video .. thanks #Dubai for hosting us soo well.— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 31, 2021
Mch luv 🙏🏼.
Wil be posting a HD video of the same wth a greater sound quality n a grander view, tomorrow.
Thanking all u frnzz once again fr the unconditional luv,,thru & thru.
🤗🥂 pic.twitter.com/XLFIbrxp2h
Donning the role of #VikranthRona for #Phantom is a new feel. Trying to give a complete newness to the character well crafted by @anupsbhandari. An approach u Frnzz will enjoy.— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) March 2, 2020
Team has created an ambience tats fantastic. Its gonna be an awesome shoot for sure.
🤗🤗🥂 pic.twitter.com/FzXfmEiwYg
On the occasion of the actor turning 25 years old in the industry, various fans and celebs poured in congratulatory wishes for the star. Have a look at the same here:
Thanks @VijaySethuOffl my brother ...— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 31, 2021
you made it even special.
Luv you 🤗🥂 https://t.co/thgQSzzKG1
Luv you dear brother @Kabirduhansingh ..— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 31, 2021
Thank you.
🤗🥂 https://t.co/VT46UhlYRw
Luv u my brother @AlwaysRamCharan .— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 31, 2021
Remain the sweetest you are...
My bst wshs to you always n thank you for being a part of my 25yrs...
🤗🥂 https://t.co/62HTjwEEY7
Many thanks and luv to you @DirSurender sir...— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 31, 2021
Very kind words 🤗🙏🏼
Should catch up soon.
🤗🥂 https://t.co/Fu8bgcPTkM
Thanks so much @aakanksha_s30 ..— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 31, 2021
Mch luv and hugs.
🤗🥂 https://t.co/OTcSxKLFTC
Thanks such @DanishSait 🤗🥂.— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 31, 2021
I guess it's a mutual tot.. I keep wondering how you successuly sustain a joke for sch a long time .
🥂 https://t.co/z1nzRJZoBZ
Thank u 🥂🤗 @kriti_official https://t.co/cEya7GA3yi— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 31, 2021
Thank uuuu @samyuktahornad ..— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 31, 2021
Much luv 🤗🥂 https://t.co/o7Ri0UDzsz
B. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed music for the film, which will release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages. 'Vikrant Rona' also happens to be the first film that began shooting from July last year amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch 'Vikrant Rona' teaser here:
On the work front, Kiccha Sudeep is also looking forward to the release of Kotigobba 3.