Title logo & teaser of Kichcha Sudeep starrer 'Vikranth Rona' launched at Burj Khalifa. Seen yet?

Image Source : TWITTER/KICHCHASUDEEP Title logo & teaser of Kichcha Sudeep starrer 'Vikrant Rona' launched at Burj Khalifa. Seen yet?

The title logo and teaser of Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep's much-awaited multi-lingual film, Vikrant Rona has finally been launched & that too at Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The grand event took place on the occasion of Sudeep's 25 years completion in the film industry. The film which was earlier called 'Phantom' is directed by Anup Bhandari and happens to be an action-thriller. The glimpse of the grand event was shared by the actor himself on Twitter where he wrote, "Thanks @BurjKhalifa for personally sending me this video. Thanks Dubai for hosting us so well. Much luv. Will be posting a HD video of the same with a greater sound quality n a grander view, tomorrow. Thanking all u frnzz once again for the unconditional luv, thru & thru."

Previously while talking about the launch the director said, "As filmmakers, I think it is incumbent upon us to restore the confidence of the audiences in flocking back to the theatres. We have pieced Vikrant Rona together with a great amount of hard work and we've happily withstood all the odds of 2020 for it. I am glad that the reveal of its title logo and sneak peek is about to come along in such a big way."

While Kichcha quipped, "It is incredible that the makers pulled off the colossal task of canvassing this film in a cinematically tasteful manner. I am very excited at the thought of witnessing an Indian film get such unprecedented visibility worldwide."

B. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed music for the film, which will release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages. 'Vikrant Rona' also happens to be the first film that began shooting from July last year amid COVID-19 pandemic.

On the work front, Kiccha Sudeep is also looking forward to the release of Kotigobba 3.