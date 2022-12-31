Thunivu trailer: Ajith Kumar returns as 'boss of action' on Pongal 2023, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GHIBRAN Thunivu trailer on YouTube is trending

Thunivu trailer: Ajith Kumar fans are in celebration mode as the trailer of the favourite mass hero's upcoming film has been released. Thunivu looks action-packed and Ajith's look as the 'boss man' steals the show. Tamil action film Thunivu will release on Pongal all will clash with Vijay's Varisu and two other Telugu films. The box office in early January should aim high but how much Thunivu impresses fans will be something to witness.

Ajith Kumar: The boss of action

Ajith Kumar's character is introduced as a one-man army. He has taken people hostage at a bank. Police is seen trying to ascertain his identity in Thunivu trailer. But it is a mystery that will unfold slowly. The movie looks packed with action and Ajith's look stands out. His white beard and white hair look will surely be loved by the audience. After the success of his last two films with H Vinoth, Ajith returns with him once again with a promising film. The clash with Varisu will be interesting to witness on the occasion of Pongal. The music from Ghibran is promising.

About Thunivu movie

The action thriller has Ajith Kumar reportedly playing a slightly negative character. Manju Warrier, the Malayalam cinema star, essays the female lead. This is the second movie of Warrier after the 2019 release Asuran in which she was cast opposite Dhanush. The second song of the movie, Kasethan Kadavulda, is already out and is getting a huge response, although the makers have just released the lyrics and video is yet to come out.

H Vinoth, Boney Kapoor and Ajith team up again

After delivering two clean hits with their last ventures: Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, the dream team of H Vinoth, Boney Kapoor and Ajith will be looking for a box office hat-trick. Much of the Thunivu movie has been shot in Hyderabad and Chennai. Boney Kapoor will look to market the film in the North with the release of the Hindi version.

