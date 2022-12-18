Thunivu's second song Kasethan Kadavulada OUT: Thala Ajith's peppy track & cool swag is worth a watch | Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@LYCAPRODUCTIONS Ajith Kumar's new song Kasethan Kadavulada's poster

The second single 'Kasethan Kadavulada' from Thunivu is finally out. The song gives glimpses of Ajith Kumar’s swag and Manju Warrier’s adorable avatar. This cool track is crooned by the film’s female lead, lyricist Vaisagh and music composer Ghibran. Thunivu is one of the most anticipated South films of 2023. Fans have been eagerly waiting for more updates about this H Vinoth-directorial that will see Ajith in a brand-new avatar.

The producer of the movie, Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement. Sharing the youtube link of the song he wrote, "Get ready to experience the power of Money ! #KasethanKadavulada OUT NOW ". Recently, the first single from the movie, Chilla Chilla Patal, was released and it garnered an amazing response. The song has gained more than 10 million views (at the time of writing).

Ajith's movie will see a box-office clash with Varisu starring Vijay, both the movies are slated to release in Pongal. Fan conflict has already started on social media. Thunivu is Ajith's third collaboration with H. Vinod. The first two films were celebrated at the box office but received mixed reviews from critics. Due to this, Ajith and Vinoth are waiting to prove themselves through this film. If reports are to be believed then, it is a story related to crime and Ajith has played a completely negative role. So AK fans are looking forward to the film with great hope.

About Thunivu

Thunivu is an action-thriller that features Ajith Kumar in an intense new avatar. The actor is reportedly set to play a character with shades of grey in the movie. Thunivu features Manju Warrier as the leading lady. Major portions of Thunivu have been shot in Hyderabad and Chennai. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor. This marks Ajith’s third collaboration with the producer and Vinoth after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

