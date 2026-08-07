Thudakkam X Review: Vismaya Mohanlal makes strong debut, Mohanlal cameo stands out | See reactions

New Delhi:

Padma Bhushan recipient and 5 National award winning actor Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya Mohanlal has made her acting debut with Jude Anthany Joseph's Thudakkam, which released in theatres on Friday. Early reactions on X have largely praised the actor's screen presence and dubbing, while Ashish Joe Antony has also received attention for his performance.

The action scenes of the movie, suspense and music scored by Jakes Bejoy have made their place into the list of initial reviews. Appearance of Mohanlal in the movie has also become an interesting topic of discussion.

Positive reactions to Vismaya Mohanlal’s debut

Vismaya, who is daughter of popular actor Mohanlal, will make her acting debut through Thudakkam. There have been many positive reviews for Vismaya and her screen presence and voice dubbing.

Another character of Ashish Joe Antony has got appreciation from many viewers. They found his performance intense and effective. The reactions have focused mainly on performances of the two actors and their chemistry.

Jakes Bejoy's BGM adds to the impact

Jakes Bejoy’s background score has emerged as one of the more consistently praised aspects of Thudakkam. Social media users have pointed to the music’s contribution to both the action sequences and emotional scenes.

One viewer called the film a satisfying debut for Vismaya and Ashish, while crediting Jude’s execution and Bejoy’s background score for strengthening the impact of key sequences.

Mohanlal's cameo gets a warm response

Mohanlal's appearance has also been highlighted by viewers. His cameo has been described as a welcome addition, particularly for audiences watching Vismaya’s first film.

One reaction praised both Vismaya and Ashish and called Mohanlal’s cameo a nice touch. Another highlighted the second-half action and said Bejoy’s background score added to its impact.

See some other reactions here:

Thudakkam is currently in theatres

The early social media response to Thudakkam has been largely encouraging, with Vismaya's debut, Ashish's performance, the action sequences and background score among the aspects receiving the most attention. Some viewers have noted the slower pace of the first half, while finding the second half more engaging.

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the Malayalam film, Thudakkam, stars Vismaya Mohanlal and Ashish Joe Antony. The film is currently playing in theatres.

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