Thudakkam, Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC or R Madhavan's GDN: Who ruled the box office on Day 1?

New Delhi:

The Indian box office witnessed an interesting clash on Friday, August 7, with several films from the South Indian film industry arriving in cinemas. Thudakkam, Lokesh Kanagaraj-Wamiqa Gabbi's DC, and R Madhavan's GDN hit theatres on the same day. With different genres, star casts and audience expectations surrounding each release, the films had plenty to prove on their opening day.

These films arrived at a time when Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day was ruling the box office, while other releases such as The Odyssey and Jana Nayagan were also running in theatres. Read on to find out which film made the loudest noise at the box office on Day 1 (August 7).

Thudakkam Day 1 box office collection

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the Malayalam action thriller Thudakkam had a slow start at the box office. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, it earned Rs 2.40 crore across 1,102 shows with an overall Malayalam occupancy of 36.70%. The film features Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya Mohanlal and Aravind Sadasivam in a key role. The film also has a cameo by superstar Mohanlal.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC Day 1 collection

Arun Matheswaran's much-awaited film DC opened to Rs 4.10 crore on Day 1. The film, which stars Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, had generated considerable buzz ahead of its theatrical release. As per Sacnilk, DC witnessed an overall Tamil occupancy of 45.57% on its opening day. Its weekend collections will determine whether the film can build on its opening-day momentum.

R Madhavan's GDN Day 1 collection

On the other hand, R Madhavan's GDN, which is inspired by the life of inventor GD Naidu, collected Rs 53 lakh on its first day at the box office. The film's performance comes amid competition from Thudakkam and DC. It is directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and also stars Priyamani and Yogi Babu in key roles.

Thudakkam vs DC vs GDN

With all three films releasing on the same day, their Day 1 collections indicate which film received the strongest audience response. While Lokesh Kanagaraj emerged as the biggest opener by collecting Rs 4.10 crore, Thudakkam and GDN recorded Rs 2.40 crore and Rs 53 lakh respectively.

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