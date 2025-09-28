They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi starrer's Saturday report They Call Him OG, Pawan Kalyan's crime-drama is having a successful run at the box office. Let's have a look at its Saturday collection here.

New Delhi:

South Indian actor and politician Pawan Kalyan’s latest gangster drama, They Call Him OG, has dominated the Indian box office since its release. Directed by Sujeeth, the film has combined commercial appeal with high-octane action, drawing audiences across the country and consolidating Kalyan’s position as a major box office draw.

Let's have a look at a detailed box office report of They Call Him OG of the collection it has done so far.

They Call Him OG had a bumper opening

On its opening day, They Call Him OG made a significant impact, collecting over Rs 18.75 crore, signalling strong audience interest. The film maintained momentum on Friday, earning similar figures, and on Saturday, the collections remained robust at Rs 18.50 crore. This brought the cumulative box office total to Rs 122 crore in just the first weekend.

They Call Him OG plot

The film’s storyline, centred around crime and power struggles, has resonated with audiences, while Emraan Hashmi, cast as the antagonist, has been praised for his performance. Alongside him, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shriya Reddy, Prakash Raj and Arjun Das contribute to a well-rounded ensemble, which has been noted for adding depth to the narrative.

They Call Him OG has performed particularly well in southern states, where Kalyan’s fan base remains strong, but it has also seen steady collections in northern and western India, indicating the pan-Indian appeal of the film. Cinemas across metropolitan areas and smaller towns have reported high occupancy rates, with evening and weekend shows largely sold out.

About the film

The film is produced by DVV Danayya and Dasar Kalyan under the banner of DVV Entertainment. The music of this film is composed by S Thaman, and the cinematography is done by Ravi K Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa.

A look at Pawan Kalyan's work front

The 54-year-old actor and politician Pawan Kalyan, who was last seen in the action epic film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', will be next seen in Harish Shankar's comedy-drama film 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' alongside Sreeleela and Raashi Khanna. He is also part of an untitled Surender Reddy film. Pawan Kalyan is best known for his roles in films like 'Attarintiki Daredi', 'Gabbar Singh', 'Jalsa', and 'Agnyaathavaasi: Prince in Exile'.

