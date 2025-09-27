They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan's crime drama film slows down on its second day Pawan Kalyan's gangster crime drama film 'They Call Him OG', which was released on big screens on September 25, 2025, witnessed a drop in its earnings on its second day. Know the box office collection here.

New Delhi:

Pawan Kalyan's film 'They Call Him OG', which had a strong start at the box office on its opening day, saw a dip in its earnings on day 2. Despite this, the gangster crime drama film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark across India.

The film is directed by Sujeeth and Ashwin Neal Mani. Besides superstar Pawan Kalyan, the film features Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arulmohan, Shatrughan Kumar and others in the lead roles. Read further to know 'They Call Him OG' box office report.

They Call Him OG box office collection day 2

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film 'They Call Him OG' collected Rs 19.25 crore on its second day, i.e., first Friday. With this, the film's total India collection stands at Rs 104 crore. For the unversed, the Telugu language film had paid previews on Wednesday, where it collected Rs 21 crore at the domestic box office.

They Call Him OG Day 2 occupancy

In terms of the film's overall occupancy rate, 'They Call Him OG' had an overall 41.57% Telugu occupancy on Friday, September 26, 2025. The highest occupancy of 51.79% was recorded in night shows, followed by 43.45% in the evening, 38.42% in the afternoon and 32.60% in the morning shows.

About 'They Call Him OG'

The film is produced by DVV Danayya and Dasar Kalyan under the banner of DVV Entertainment. The music of this film is composed by S Thaman, and the cinematography is done by Ravi K Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa.

Pawan Kalyan's work front

The 54-year-old actor and politician Pawan Kalyan, who was last seen in the action epic film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', will be next seen in Harish Shankar's comedy-drama film 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' alongside Sreeleela and Raashi Khanna. He is also part of an untitled Surender Reddy film. Pawan Kalyan is best known for his roles in films like 'Attarintiki Daredi', 'Gabbar Singh', 'Jalsa', and 'Agnyaathavaasi: Prince in Exile'.

Also Read: They Call Him OG 1st day collection: Pawan Kalyan’s film opens with Rs 90.25 cr