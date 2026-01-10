The Raja Saab: Rowdy Prabhas fans light fireworks, cause fire inside theatre during screening | Watch Prabhas's film The Raja Saab was released in theaters yesterday. ​​On Friday night, fireworks were carried out inside a theater in Odisha, causing the cinema hall to catch fire.

New Delhi:

Panic erupted in a cinema hall in Odisha's Rayagada District on Friday night when a fire broke out during the screening of superstar Prabhas' film 'The Raja Saab'. The incident occurred at Ashoka Talkies in Rayagada, where a large number of viewers were present to watch the film.

According to reports, during the film's entry scene, as Prabhas' powerful entry was shown on the screen, the entire hall erupted in applause and cheers. Spectators stood up from their seats, whistles blew, and many people turned on their mobile phone flashlights, further intensifying the atmosphere. In this frenzy, some fans even started performing aarti (a Hindu ritual involving waving lamps) in front of the screen inside the cinema hall.

Firecracker burst created frenzy

It is reported that during this time, some people attempted to set off firecrackers inside the hall. This carelessness proved costly within moments, and a fire suddenly broke out near the screen. Seeing the flames, panic spread among the audience, and screams filled the hall.

For a few minutes, the situation in the cinema hall remained extremely tense. People rushed towards the exits to save themselves, fearing that the fire might spread. However, thankfully, the audience and theater staff acted quickly and intelligently, and the fire was brought under control.

Movie screening was stopped

The film screening was immediately stopped as a safety precaution. No casualties have been reported in this incident. A major accident was averted due to the timely control of the fire, but this incident has raised serious questions about such celebrations and negligence inside cinema halls.

The Raja Saab beats Dhurandhar at box office

If we talk about Prabhas' movie's box office collection then as per Sacnilk, The Raja Saab earned Rs 64 crore crore in India and Rs 100 crore globally, beating Dhurandhar. Ranveer Singh's film earned Rs 29 crore on its opening day. With this, it seems like the reign of Aditya Dhar's spy-thriller is coming to an end.

(Report by Shubham Kumar from Odisha)

Also Read: Box Office [January 9, 2026]: The Raja Saab beats Dhurandhar, Prabhas scripts history with a new record