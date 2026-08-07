The Paradise teaser out; Nani's gritty avatar locks horns with Raghav Juyal in Srikanth Odela's action drama

New Delhi:

The much-awaited teaser of Nani's Telugu action epic, The Paradise, was released by the makers on Thursday, August 6. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film also stars Raghav Juyal in a lead role. The pan-India film tells the story of a marginalised tribe's fight against discrimination and their struggle for citizenship.

Along with the teaser, the makers also announced the film's release date. The Telugu action drama will hit theatres on September 24, 2026, in eight languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English and Spanish.

The Paradise teaser out

Set against a raw slum backdrop, The Paradise features Nani as Dhagad in a fierce avatar, while Raghav Juyal plays the antagonist, Vikram Maalik. The 1-minute and 42-second-long teaser features action and drama, with its visuals, background score and staging reflecting the scale of the project. Watch The Paradise teaser below

The teaser has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Since its release on YouTube, the Telugu version of the teaser has garnered over 9.3 million views.

The Paradise release date

For the unversed, The Paradise has faced multiple delays. It was originally set for release on March 26 before being postponed to August 21. The film is now scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 24, 2026. The film marks the second collaboration between Srikanth Odela and Nani. The duo previously worked together on the 2023 film Dasara.

The Paradise: Cast and crew details

Apart from Nani, the film stars Mohan Babu and Sampoornesh Babu, along with additional pan-India names in key roles. The Paradise is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and co-produced by Ishan Saksena under the banner of SLV Cinemas. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Navin Nooli serves as the editor, while CH Sai is the director of photography.

Nani and Raghav Juyal's work front

On the work front, Nani was last seen in HIT: The 3rd Case alongside Karthi and Adivi Sesh. The film can be streamed on Netflix. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor and dancer Raghav Juyal was last seen in Bhai Tera Star Hai alongside Niharika NM.

Raghav Juyal's film was released in theatres on July 30 and clashed with the Hollywood release Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, it failed to make an impact at the box office, earning just Rs 25 lakh, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

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The Paradise: Raghav Juyal gets a powerful introduction as Vikram Maalik in Nani's film | Watch