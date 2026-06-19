The Paradise: Raghav Juyal gets a powerful introduction as Vikram Maalik in Nani's film | Watch

New Delhi:

The makers of The Paradise have finally unveiled Raghav Juyal's first look from the film, and it's safe to say the actor is stepping into uncharted territory. Playing Vikram Maalik, Raghav appears fierce, intense and completely unlike anything audiences have seen from him before.

Raghav Juyal's first look from The Paradise out

Starring Natural Star Nani in the lead, The Paradise has been generating significant buzz ever since it was announced. The film reunites Nani with director Srikanth Odela after the success of Dasara, making it one of the most anticipated Telugu releases of the year. Before the character reveal, the makers had teased a major announcement at 6:03 pm, and they delivered with a high-octane introduction of Vikram Maalik.

The character reveal video presents Raghav in a rugged, larger-than-life avatar packed with attitude and raw energy. Backed by an electrifying score, he commands attention from the moment he appears on the screen, while his glimpses alongside Nani hint at an intense face-off in the world of Jadal Zamana. Watch the video here:

Nani's The Paradise was slated to release in March

The Paradise was previously slated for release in March 2026, around a week after Dhurandhar: Part 2. However, Nani and director Srikanth Odela had announced that The Paradise has been pushed to a new release date. Sharing a joint post on social media, Srikanth explained the decision, writing, “I don’t want to rush. I need some time to deliver it.”

The post confirmed that the film will now arrive in theatres on August 21, 2026, instead of its previously announced March 26 release. According to reports, the postponement was due to ongoing production and post-production work, with the makers opting to take additional time to complete the film.

When is Nani's The Paradise releasing now?

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is scheduled to hit theatres on August 21, 2026, in eight languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English and Spanish. The makers are reportedly also planning an ambitious international rollout, with reports suggesting that Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has been approached to present the film in global markets.

With Nani leading the cast, Srikanth Odela returning to the director's chair and Raghav Juyal surprising audiences with a striking new avatar, The Paradise is steadily building into one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.

Also read: Nani's The Paradise out of March race; new date locked as Srikanth Odela says 'I don’t want to rush'