Nani unleashes his most violent avatar in The Paradise; everything to know about his film with Raghav Juyal

New Delhi:

Telugu actor Nani is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela. The makers unveiled the teaser on August 6, giving audiences a glimpse into the film's intense world and introducing Nani in the role of Jadal and Raghav Juyal as the main antagonist, Vikram Maalik.

The Paradise is a period action drama centred on a marginalised community living in the city’s slum areas. The teaser presents a gritty setting and showcases Nani in a raw and rebellious avatar. Following its release, the film has generated buzz among fans, with many praising Nani’s look, Raghav Juyal’s appearance and Anirudh Ravichander’s background music.

When is The Paradise releasing?

The Paradise has gone through multiple changes in its release schedule. The film was initially scheduled to release on March 26 before being postponed to August 21. It is now scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 24, 2026, in eight languages.

The film marks the second collaboration between Nani and filmmaker Srikanth Odela. The duo previously worked together on the 2023 film Dasara.

What is The Paradise about?

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the film revolves around a marginalised community living in the city's slum areas. The story follows Jadal as he emerges as an unexpected leader while facing discrimination and struggles related to survival and identity.

The makers released The Paradise teaser on August 6, offering a closer look at Nani’s character and the world created by Srikanth Odela. The teaser portrays Jadal as a raw and rebellious character and highlights the harsh environment surrounding him.

The Paradise: Cast and production

Apart from Nani and Raghav Juyal, the film features Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal and others. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and co-produced by Ishan Saksena under the banner of SLV Cinemas. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while Navin Nooli serves as the editor and CH Sai is the director of photography.

Fans react to The Paradise teaser

The 1-minute and 42-second-long teaser received an enthusiastic response from Nani’s fans, with several viewers commenting on the teaser to praise the film's cast, looks and music. Some reactions read, "Raghav Juyal look peaks (sic)" and "Nani + Srikanth Odela + Anirudh = blockbuster (sic)." Another user praised Anirudh Ravichander's background score, writing, "Anirudh God Level BGM (sic)." Have a look at the trailer below:

Notably, the Paradise teaser was released in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

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The Paradise teaser out; Nani's gritty avatar locks horns with Raghav Juyal in Srikanth Odela's action drama