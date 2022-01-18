The Gray Man, Sir, Naane Varuven: Dhanush's upcoming films to look out for

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHANUSHKRAJA Upcoming movies of Dhanush

Two-time National Award winning actor Dhanush has impressed the audience with his acting range. He has a loyal fan following down South, where he has been working for over two decades. But after the success of Raanjhanaa (2013), his movies are also looked up to by the Hindi movie fans. Most recently, his performance in Atrangi Re was also praised. It marked the reunion of Aanand L Rai and Dhanush and depicted a unique love story.

In the coming time, Dhanush will be taking up roles in various genres. He is also set to make his Hollywood debut with big budget Netflix film The Gray Man from the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War fame. We take a look at the talented actor's upcoming movies that are eagerly anticipated among the fans.

The Gray Man

Dhanush will star alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana De Armas in the highly anticipated film, The Gray Man, helmed by the Russo brothers. The film also stars Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick and Julia Butters. The film will be produced with a budget of USD 200 million. The Netflix action-thriller is being made with an intention to create a new franchise on a James Bond level.

Sir

Dhanush will be playing the role of an ambitious conman in Tamil-Telugu bilingual film titled Sir. It is set in junior college and has begun shooting.

Naane Varuven

Brothers Dhanush and Selvaraghavan will be joining hands once again for upcoming film Naane Varuven. They have worked on four movies previously. The new movie is said to be an action thriller.

Ayirathil Oruvan 2

Dhanush will be collaborating with his brother Selvaraghavan in yet another film. Ayirathil Oruvan 2 is set for 2024 release and will be heavy on post-production. It is the sequel of the 2010 action adventure film starring Karthi.

Untitled Arun Matheswaran film

Dhanush will be collborating with Rocky fame director Arun Matheswaran for an upcoming film. As per media reports, the film will be a period gangster drama set in the 1950s.

Untitled Sekhar Kammula film

Sekhar Kammula will be directing Dhanush in an upcoming trilingual film which will be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. Shekhar is known for directing Dollar Dreams, which won a National Award.

Thiruchitrambalam

Dhanush and Raashii Khanna will be seen in Mithran Jawahar's upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam. The film also casts Nithya Menen and Prakash Raj. Jawahar's previous three films have been with Dhanush and all were superhits.