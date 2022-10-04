The Ghost: Where to Watch Nagarjuna starrer, Review, Ticket, Trailer, HD download, Posters

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONALCHAUHAN The Ghost: Where to Watch Nagarjuna starrer, Review, Box office

Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan starrer 'The Ghost' is all set to release on October 5th, 2022. The action-entertainer is all set to enchant the audience. The makers have gone to all lengths to promote their film and ensure it reaches the masses. The film is written and directed by Praveen Sattaru. It is produced by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas and North Star Entertainment. It also stars Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, and Srikanth Iyengar. The Ghost will portray the life of Vikram, a raw agent played by Nagarjuna, as he attempts to protect his sister and niece from gangsters. As another agent, Sonal Chauhan will be seen supporting him on this challenging mission. The film's music was composed by the duo of Bharatt and Saurabh. Mark K. Robin composed the background score. The makers are releasing the film in Tamil and Hindi. The film will be clashing with Chiranjeevi's GodFather at the box office. If you are excited to watch Nagarjuna's film, here are all the details viz where to watch, trailer, movie review, box office, HD download, how to book tickets, etc.

What is The Ghost's release date?

October 5, 2022.

Who is the director of The Ghost?

Praveen Sattaru.

What is the star cast of The Ghost?

Nagarjuna as Vikram

Sonal Chauhan as Priya

Gul Panag as Anu

Anikha Surendran as Aditi

Manish Chaudhari

Ravi Varma

Srikanth Iyengar

Bilal Hossein

Simmi Ghoshal as Shikha

Vaishnavi Ganatra as Hrithi

Jayaprakash as Vikram’s and Anu’s father

Where to book The Ghost's movie tickets?

All moviegoers can book Nagarjuna's movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

The Ghost movie online download in HD

Nagarjuna's action thriller can be viewed online once it releases on an OTT platform. If you have a subscription to the platform, you can also download the film ad watch it upon its release online.

HD Images, Wallpapers and Posters of The Ghost

