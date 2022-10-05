The Ghost Twitter Review & Reactions: Did Nagarjuna-starrer give fans the thrills and chills? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONALCHAUHAN Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan on The Ghost poster

The Ghost Twitter Review & Reactions: Nagarjuna stars in the action thriller The Ghost. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the big screens and on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, it has finally been released. The Ghost is directed by Praveen Sattaru and will present Nagarjuna in his popular action avatar as he features as an Interpol cop working on contract in his latest film. The film will be clashing at the domestic box office with Chiranjeevi's GodFather and it will be interesting which one will come on top. Meanwhile, let's find out how The Ghost has been received by the fans.

The Ghost: What is the film about?

The Ghost stars Nagarjuna as a cop, who is hired by Interpol on a contract basis. The film cuts between the main character's past and the present and how he emerges on top of the bad guys looking to harm his and the family's life. In his past, the character fights the underworld in Dubai to save his niece and sister. Sonal Chauhan also appears as an Interpol officer alongside Nagarjuna and a romantic relationship develops between them. How Nagarjuna and Sonal's characters challenge the villains forms the rest of the story.

The Ghost: Is Nagarjuna-starrer a disappointing film?

The Ghost was closely eyed by the fans of Nagarjuna for the longest time. The Telugu star was last seen in a cameo role in the Bollywood film Brahmastra and had left the viewers wanting more. Those who loved Nagarjuna in the Hindi film now have the opportunity to catch The Ghost on the big screens. However, contrary to expectations, the movie has not been received well by the audience.

The action sequences in the film have been praised but the storyline has failed to impress the viewers. Some pointed out that despite a deeply close emotional angle to the story and its connection with the film's lead cast, the action seems without consequence. It has also been said that the film loses momentum once the action sequences fade out. All in all, it is said by the first viewers that The Ghost is strictly for Nagarjuna's fans.

