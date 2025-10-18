Thanal on OTT: When and where to watch Atharvaa Murali, Lavanya Tripathi’s action-thriller Thanal, the Tamil action-thriller starring Atharvaa Murali and Lavanya Tripathi, is now available to stream on Prime Video. Originally released in theatres on September 12, the film features Ashwin Kakumanu in his debut role as the antagonist.

Thanal, which marked Ashwin Kakumanu's debut as an antagonist, released in theatres on September 12. The Tamil-language action thriller received a lukewarm response at the box office, with critics giving it mixed reviews. But if you missed catching it in theatres, there’s good news - the film is now available to stream on OTT.

Thanal stars Atharvaa Murali and Lavanya Tripathi in lead roles. The film failed to work in theatres, however, fans seem to be excited for it's digital debut.

When is Thanal releasing?

Thanal releases on October 17 in Prime Video. Cinematographer Sakthi Saravanan shared the exciting update along with a striking poster of the film, showing both the lead actors and Ashwin Kakumanu in a dramatic monochromatic frame. He wrote, "The blockbuster thriller #Thanal is all set to stream on @PrimeVideoIN from Oct 17." Also, watch the trailer of Thanal here:

Who are the cast members of Thanal?

Thanal is directed and written by Ravindra Madhava. The action-packed thriller opened to a modest worldwide collection of Rs 0.27 crore and went on to earn an estimated Rs 1.60 crore over 19 days in cinemas. While fans appreciated Atharvaa Murali’s performance, critics pointed out many flaws in the film’s narrative.

Atharvaa leads the story opposite Lavanya Tripathi, while Ashwin Kakumanu impresses in his first role as a villain. The supporting cast includes Shah Ra, Barani, Dileepan, Selva, Azhagam Perumal, Bose Venkat, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, and Yogi Babu, among others.

The technical team of the film has Sakthi Saravanan in charge of cinematography, Kalaivannan taking charge of editing, and Justin Prabhakaran as the film's music and background score, enhancing the film’s tense and thrilling moments.

If you missed it in theatres or want to watch it again, Thanal is now ready to stream, bringing its action right to your screens.

