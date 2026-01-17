Thalapathy Vijay's Theri and Ajith Kumar's Mankatha re-releases to clash this month | Deets inside Vijay Thalapathy's 2016 film Theri and Ajith Kumar’s 2011 film Mankatha are set to re-release on big screens this month. Read on to find out when you can watch these films in theatres.

New Delhi:

These days, several films across different genres are being released and clashing at the box office. Now, with fresh releases coming up, Vijay Thalapathy's 2016 film Theri and Ajith Kumar’s 2011 film Mankatha are set to re-release on big screens this month.

Fans of both the actors have expressed their excitement over this news, as they will get the chance to watch these films on the big screen once again. Read on to find out when these two films will be hitting theatres.

Vijay's Theri and Ajith's Mankatha re-releases set to clash on this date

Thalapathy Vijay's Theri and Ajith Kumar's Mankatha re-releases will clash at the box office on Friday, January 23, 2026, during India's Republic Day week. The official X page of Theri's production house, V Creations, announced that the film will release on January 23, 2026, and the re-release trailer will be dropped on January 18, 2026. Take a look below:

Earlier, on January 15, the official YouTube handle of Sun TV released the trailer for Mankatha's re-release, also revealing the film's re-release date. The YouTube logline reads, "It's game time! #Mankatha Re-release Trailer, Are you ready?#Mankatha in theatres from January 23 (sic)."

Theri: Plot and cast details

The crime thriller film Theri is directed by Atlee and features Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The film follows the story of a Police officer, Vijay Kumar, who gives up his job to take care of his daughter, Nivi, after his wife’s death. The plot continues when an accident puts Nivi in danger, and then he is forced to return to violence to save her.

Mankatha: Cast and production details

The 2011 film Mankatha was written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. It features Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja and others in the pivotal roles. It is produced by Dhayanidhi Alagiri and Vivek Rathnavelu under the banner of Cloud Nine Movies and distributed by Sun Pictures.

Also Read: What happened in the Jana Nayagan case after the Supreme Court hearing