Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' audio launch cancelled due to political pressure? Here's what we know

The highly-anticipated film 'Leo,' featuring Thalapathy Vijay, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been generating immense excitement among fans. Ahead of the release, the makers had initially scheduled an audio launch event for September 30. However, the production house, Seven Screen Studio, made an announcement on X (formerly Twitter) that the audio launch had been canceled. Importantly, they clarified that the cancellation was not due to political pressure but rather because of an overwhelming demand for tickets. The film is set to hit theaters on October 19.

On September 26, Thalapathy Vijay's fans were surprised when Seven Screen Studio revealed through their social media channels that the audio launch, which was set to take place at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, had been canceled. The production house' post read, "Considering overflowing passes requests & safety constraints, we have decided not to conduct the Leo Audio Launch. In respect of the fans' wishes, we will keep you engaged with frequent updates. P.S. As many would imagine, this is not due to political pressure or any other reasons."

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay has been a subject of political speculation for some time, with ongoing discussions and events hinting at his potential entry into politics. He has been involved in various activities, such as honoring students and holding meetings with the members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, which added fuel to the fire.

Following the announcement of the audio launch, some of Thalapathy Vijay's fans claimed that the ruling party, DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), might have been involved in the cancellation. This led to the trending of hashtags like 'We Stand with Leo' and 'DMK fears Thalapathy Vijay' on social media platforms. However, the production house clarified the reason.

About Leo

The action thriller boasts a talented ensemble cast, with Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Additionally, it features actors like Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan in supporting roles. The film is a collaborative effort in terms of writing, with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar, and Deeraj Vaidy sharing the writing credits.

'Leo' is produced by Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy, and it has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who is well-known for his musical contributions to Tamil cinema. With its intriguing cast and crew, 'Leo' has garnered significant attention and anticipation in the lead-up to its release.

