Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan sees strong advance bookings despite over Rs 2,000 ticket prices in India

New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay is gearing up for the release of his film, Jana Nayagan. Directed by H. Vinoth, the Tamil action thriller, also billed as Thalapathy Vijay's final film before he fully transitions into politics, finally received its release date after a seven-month delay. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 23, 2026, and has already generated massive excitement among fans.

The advance bookings for the film have also opened and are receiving a strong response from Indian audiences. The film's tickets went on sale in select locations across India, and the response was overwhelming despite premium ticket prices exceeding Rs 2,000 at some theatres.

Vijay's Jana Nayagan sees strong advance bookings despite over Rs 2,000 ticket prices

For the Tamil version of Jana Nayagan, ticket prices at most locations range from Rs 100 to Rs 800, making them relatively affordable for fans. However, according to the ticket-booking platform BookMyShow, early morning shows in Bengaluru are priced between Rs 1,200 and Rs 2,500.

Despite the steep prices, advance bookings have remained strong, reflecting the immense anticipation surrounding Vijay's final big-screen outing. Take a look at the screengrab showing ticket pricing below:

(Image Source : WEBSITE: BOOKMYSHOW)Screengrab showing the ticket price of Jana Nayagan in India.

Vijay unveils Jana Nayagan release date with a new poster

Last week, Thalapathy Vijay took to Instagram to announce the release date of Jana Nayagan. The poster features Vijay dressed in a khaki police uniform, sporting a commanding look. Keeping the caption simple, he wrote, "#JanaNayaganFromJuly23." Take a look below:

Jana Nayagan gets an 'A' certificate from CBFC

H Vinoth's directorial, Jana Nayagan, has been awarded an 'A' certificate from CBFC, including 12 modifications, such as muted dialogues, edited visuals, and the removal of certain scenes. For the unversed, the film's certification process remained pending for nearly seven months and was surrounded by legal disputes as well as a piracy controversy.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan features Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Gautham Vasudev in key roles. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions. The production house is also backing Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan finally gets a release date after multiple delays; Vijay unveils new poster