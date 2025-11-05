Thalaivar173: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan team up for Sundar C’s next, releasing Pongal 2027 The official announcement about Rajinikanth's upcoming film Thalaivar173, produced by Kamal Haasan and directed by Sundar C is out, giving fans another good news.

For the past few months, there have been reports that superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will be acting together in a film. Before that, there were also reports that Rajinikanth would be acting in a film directed by Sundar C.

Meanwhile, the announcement of Rajinikanth's new film directed by Sundar C was officially made today, on November 5. The film is being produced by Kamal Haasan's production company, Raajkamal Films International. A joint announcement was made by Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, director Sundar C and producer R. Mahendran on Wednesday.

Thalaivar173 release date

Thalaivar173 is set to release on the occasion of Pongal in 2027. It has also been reported that the film will be released by Red Giant. In this regard, the announcement made by Rajkamal Company today said, 'Superstar Rajinikanth will act in the mega film Thalaivar173, directed by Sundar C, under Kamal Haasan's Rajkamal Films International production company. Since this is Rajinikanth's 173rd film, it is tentatively called Thalaivar173. The name will be announced later.'

It is also reported that the collaboration between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan not only brings together two of the greatest forces of Indian cinema, but also celebrates the five decades of friendship and brotherhood between the two. It is a bond that has inspired artists and audiences across generations.

Kamal Haasan's letter for Rajinikanth

In connection with the announcement of Thalaivar173, Kamal Haasan has written a letter to Rajinikanth. In that letter, the Pan India star writes, 'Dear Rajini, you brought us down like the wind, held us tight and made us yours; the two ice rocks of the peak melted and became two small rivers; we will once again become wind and rain; let us also shower and rejoice to soak the red blood that protected us in our loving hearts. Long live the artistic soil where we were born.'

On the work front

Kamal Haasan was last seen in Thug Life, while Rajinikanth is working on the film Jailer 2. With the shooting completed, the next phase of work has begun. Jailer 2 is scheduled to release on June 12, 2026.

