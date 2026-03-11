Thakkali Srinivasan, veteran filmmaker and composer, dies in Bengaluru

New Delhi:

Veteran Tamil filmmaker Thakkali Srinivasan has passed away. Over the years, he built a reputation as someone who could move comfortably across different parts of filmmaking - direction, acting and composing music. Apart from his work in cinema, he was also known for his deep involvement in humanitarian service. In recent years, Srinivasan had stepped away from the spotlight and focused almost entirely on social work.

Thakkali Srinivasan passes away

Thakkali Srinivasan died in Bengaluru after battling a prolonged illness. Reports suggest his health had been declining for some time. He breathed his last on Tuesday, March 10. His last rites will be performed on Wednesday, March 11.

News of his passing has led to an outpouring of condolences from members of the Tamil film fraternity. Many in the industry remembered him not just as a filmmaker, but also as someone who quietly devoted himself to helping others.

Thakkali Srinivasan's glorious filmography

Srinivasan was among the few figures in Kollywood who worked across several aspects of cinema. As a producer, he backed films such as Ivaras Varungalthoongal, Manasukkal Mathappu, Naalai Manithan, and Adhisaya Manithan. His contribution as a director was also widely appreciated. He helmed films including Jenma Natchathiram, Witness, Ashokavanam, and Aduthuttu, many of which were well received by viewers and critics. Music was another space where he expressed his creativity. Srinivasan composed music for films like Naalai Manithan, Valathu Kaalai Vaathi Vaa, Witness, and Pudiya Goli.

Alongside his work behind the camera, Srinivasan also appeared in a number of films as an actor. He featured in movies such as Soorasamharam, Sirayil Sila Raagangal, Jenma Natchathiram, and Naalai Manithan.

Thakkali Srinivasan stepped away from cinema in later years for humanitarian work

In the later phase of his life, Srinivasan gradually stepped away from cinema and turned his attention to humanitarian work. He ran an ashram where he cared for children he had adopted and looked after their upbringing.

Also read: Who was Tamal Roy Choudhury? Veteran Bengali actor dies in his sleep at Kolkata home