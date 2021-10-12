Tuesday, October 12, 2021
     
Telugu producer Mahesh Koneru dies of cardiac arrest; Jr NTR, Rakul Preet Singh condole sad demise

Telugu producer Mahesh Koneru passed away on Tuesday at his residence in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh after suffering a heart attack.

New Delhi Published on: October 12, 2021 14:08 IST
Telugu producer Mahesh Koneru
Image Source : TWITTER/@DIRKRISH

Telugu producer Mahesh Koneru 

Telugu producer Mahesh Koneru passed away on Tuesday at his residence in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh after suffering a heart attack. Actor Jr NTR, who worked with Koneru took to Twitter to condole the sad demise. With the heaviest of heart and in utter disbelief, I am letting you all know that my dearest friend @smkoneru is no more. I am shell shocked and utterly speechless. My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear (sic),” the actor wrote.

Mahesh began his career as a film journalist. He soon became a publicist and was associated as a marketing strategist for Telugu blockbusters like Kanche and Baahubali series. Koneru was Jr NTR and his brother Kalyan Ram publicist.

Actress Raashii Khanna too shared a note for Mahesh Koneru. It read, "Life is so unpredictable! Rest in peace @smkoneru garu."

 

