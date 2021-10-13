Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/CHIRANJEEVI, BRITNEY SPEARS Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, Britney Spears to collaborate for upcoming film 'Godfather?'

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi is counted amongst one of the biggest stars of the recent times. Known for films like Acharya, Indra, Stalin, Master, etc, he has multiple interesting movies lined up. As Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' helmed by Koratala Siva is gearing up for release soon, his other projects are progressing well too. One amongst those is 'Godfather' which happens to be the official remake of Malayalam super hit film 'Lucifer.' The Mohan Raja directorial is to feature Chiranjeevi, who would reprise Mohanlal's role. While fans have been eagerly waiting for an announcement, reports doing rounds on the internet claims that the makers are planning to bring Hollywood's pop sensation Britney Spears on board to croon a racy song for the actor.

Sounds exciting, right?

The movie was already in news after it came to light that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan too may make a cameo appearance in this movie. And now, with the news of Spears singing for Chiranjeevi, the bar of excitement has gone up.

However, there is no official confirmation regarding Britney Spears' song for 'Godfather' and Salman's appearance as well!

Touted to be an intense political drama, Thaman S. will compose the music for 'Godfather'. It is said that the singer might charge US $ 2-4 Million (Rs 15 Cr to Rs 30 Cr) for the song.

It will be interesting to see whether the makers will agree upon the deal or not.