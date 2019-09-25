Image Source : TWITTER Telugu comedian Venu Madhav passes away at 39

Famous comedian Venu Madhav of the Telugu industry has died at the age of 39. His family and doctors have confirmed this news. Venu breathed his last at 12:20 pm today. The comedian and actor was ill for a long time and had been kept on ventilator since Wednesday morning.

Vena has had liver and kidney problems for a long time. He was on ventilator at a hospital in Secunderabad. Venu's friend has tweeted about his death. He tweeted- Actor Venu Madhav breathed his last at 12:20 pm. Both the family and the doctors have confirmed this. May his soul rest in peace.

Actor Venu Madhav Passed away today at 12.20 pm. Both the family members and doctors confirmed it. May his Soul Rest in Peace. #RIPVenuMadhav pic.twitter.com/iPvG5ICLsx — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) September 25, 2019

39-year-old Venu Madhav has appeared in more than 150 Telugu and Tamil films.