Telugu comedian Venu Madhav passes away at 39

Famous comedian Venu Madhav of the Telugu industry breathed his last at 12:20 pm today.

New Delhi Published on: September 25, 2019 14:07 IST
Famous comedian Venu Madhav of the Telugu industry has died at the age of 39. His family and doctors have confirmed this news. Venu breathed his last at 12:20 pm today. The comedian and actor was ill for a long time and had been kept on ventilator since Wednesday morning.

Vena has had liver and kidney problems for a long time. He was on ventilator at a hospital in Secunderabad. Venu's friend has tweeted about his death. He tweeted- Actor Venu Madhav breathed his last at 12:20 pm. Both the family and the doctors have confirmed this. May his soul rest in peace.

39-year-old Venu Madhav has appeared in more than 150 Telugu and Tamil films.

