Telugu actor Sai Dharam Raj engaged to Kiran; Ram Charan, Allu Arjun among attendees

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej has taken a step towards a new chapter in his personal life as he got engaged to Kiran on Thursday, November 5, 2026. The engagement ceremony was held at Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort in the presence of the couple's families, relatives and close friends. Several members of the Konidela and Allu families attended the celebration to bless the couple.

Sai Dharam Tej gets engaged to Kiran; Ram Charan congratulates the couple

Sharing a picture from the engagement ceremony on Instagram, Ram Charan congratulated the couple and wished them a happy future together. His post read, "Congratulations, dear @jetpanja and #Kiran, on this beautiful new beginning. Wishing you both endless love, togetherness and a lifetime of happiness. So happy for both of you #KiranTejForever (sic)." Take a look:

(Image Source : RAM CHARAN'S INSTAGRAM )Screengrab taken from Ram Charan's Instagram Story.

Who attended Sai Dharam Tej and Kiran's engagement?

The engagement ceremony saw several prominent members of the Konidela and Allu families in attendance. Sai Dharam Tej's parents, Dr Siva Prasad and Vijaya Durga, and his brother Vaishnav Tej, were present to celebrate the occasion. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela also attended the ceremony.

Other family members included Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, Allu Bobby and Neela Shah, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi and their son Vaayuv Tej, Naga Babu and Padmaja, Niharika Konidela, Allu Aravind and Allu Nirmala, Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy. Akira Nandan and Aadhya were also among the attendees.

Several friends and colleagues from the Telugu film industry joined the celebrations. These included Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy, Naveen Vijay Krishna, Harsha Chemudu, Venky Kudumula, Navdeep and Harshith Reddy.

When will Sai Dharam Tej and Kiran get married?

According to reports, Sai Dharam Tej and Kiran, who got engaged on November 5, are set to tie the knot on December 10, 2026, in Hyderabad.

Sai Dharam Tej's work front

On the work front, Sai Dharam Tej was last seen in the 2023 film Bro, which also featured Pawan Kalyan and Urvashi Rautela in key roles. He is best known for his performances in films such as Virupaksha and Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham, among others. He will next be seen in KP Rohith's Telugu action drama Sambarla Yeti Gattu.

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