Telugu actor Rajasekhar suffers minor injuries in road accident

Telugu film actor Rajasekhar escaped with minor injuries after the vehicle he was driving overturned near Hyderabad in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred on the Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad at around 1.20 a.m. The actor, however, was booked for "rash and negligent" driving, the police said.

"The actor, who was driving and alone in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries in the incident. With the help of passersby he informed the police and also reached his house and is safe and doing well," police added.

A case was registered against the actor under relevant IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (endangering life or personal safety of others), the police official said. In a video message, the actor's wife Jeevitha said the mishap occurred after the vehicle's tyre burst and it hit the divider and turned turtle.

"Some passersby helped him and he informed the police about the incident. He is perfectly fine...there is only a small scratch on his face," Jeevitha said.