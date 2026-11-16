Tejja Sajja is now engaged; first photo of his soon-to-be wife surfaces

Popular Telugu actor Teja Sajja is now engaged. The event took place on the afternoon of Monday, November 16, and several well-known figures from the world of the South Indian film industry and politics attended the function. While the Hanu-Man actor has yet to post official photos from his engagement, a picture of the newly engaged couple from the ceremonies is going viral on the internet.

Teja Sajja and his fiancé's photo from their engagement resurfaces

Teja Sajja, who shot to fame with HanuMan, has taken the next step in his personal life. The actor got engaged to his longtime partner in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. The traditional function reportedly took place at Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills and was attended by close family members, friends and a few guests.

While Teja has kept his fiancée away from the public eye, he has previously spoken about her in an interview. The actor had shared a few details about her while making it clear that he wishes to protect her privacy.

Earlier today, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Nani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind, and others were seen arriving at the engagement venue.

Who is Teja Sajja's fiancée?

In an earlier conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Teja revealed that his fiancée lives in the US and works in the technology sector with her father. He also explained why he prefers to keep her away from the media spotlight.

Speaking about her, the actor said, "She was raised in the USA and is totally unaware of the limelight, and I liked that the most and wish to continue to keep it that way. Her family has no connections with films, they are into the tech industry, she works with her father."

Teja also mentioned that his fiancée has no links to the film industry. Since she and her family have largely stayed away from public attention, the actor wants to respect their privacy. He has chosen not to reveal her identity publicly.

A look at Teja Sajja's movies

Teja Sajja became widely popular after starring in Prasanth Varma's superhero film HanuMan. The film marked a major milestone in his career and brought him recognition beyond Telugu cinema audiences.

He has also appeared in projects such as Zombie Reddy and the action-adventure drama Mirai. Apart from films, Teja recently hosted the Telugu edition of the reality series The Traitors.

The actor has received three SIIMA Awards and a Filmfare Award for his work in the entertainment industry.

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