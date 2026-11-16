Teja Sajja can't stop blushing as he puts ring on fiancee Mourya's finger; engagement pics surface

Telugu actor Teja Sajja is now engaged to his US-based girlfriend, Mourya. The ring ceremony was held at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad on Monday afternoon, November 16, and was attended by several prominent personalities from the film and political circles. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Union Minister Kishan Reddy were among those present to bless the couple.

Teja Sajja's photos from his engagement surfaces

Although Teja has not shared pictures from the ceremony on his social media accounts yet, photographs of the newly engaged couple have surfaced online and are being widely shared. Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla also attended the celebrations and extended his wishes to the couple. Sharing pictures from the event, the Governor's office wrote, "The Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, graced the ring ceremony of popular film actor Shri Teja Sajja, held at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. On the joyous occasion, the Hon’ble Governor extended his heartfelt congratulations and warmest wishes to the couple, wishing them a beautiful journey ahead filled with love, happiness, harmony and togetherness. @tejasajja123."

Teja Sajja and Mourya are likely to get married in Udaipur next month.

Who is Teja Sajja's fiancée Mourya?

Teja has largely kept his personal life away from public attention. In an earlier conversation with Deccan Chronicle, the actor revealed that Mourya lives in the US and works in the technology sector alongside her father. He also explained why he prefers to keep her away from the media spotlight.

Speaking about her, the actor said, "She was raised in the USA and is totally unaware of the limelight, and I liked that the most and wish to continue to keep it that way. Her family has no connections with films, they are into the tech industry, she works with her father."

Teja has also clarified that Mourya and her family have no connection to the film industry. Since they prefer to stay away from the public eye, the actor has chosen to keep her identity private.

A popular name in the Telugu film industry, Teja Sajja earned nationwide popularity for his 2024 film, Hanu-Man.

ALSO READ:

Hanu-Man fame Teja Sajja to get engaged to US-based partner, invites Telangana CM Revanth Reddy