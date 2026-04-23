Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Kamal Haasan and other actors cast their votes

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu is holding its Assembly elections on Thursday, April 23, with over 5.73 crore voters set to decide the fate of 4,023 candidates. Notably, the polling is scheduled to take place at 75,064 stations across 33,133 locations and the polling will conclude at 6 pm on April 23, 2026.

Several Tamil superstars, including Rajinikanth, Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, and others have arrived at their respective polling booths to cast their votes.

Rajinikanth casts vote in Tamil Nadu elections

Superstar Rajinikanth arrived at his respective polling booth to cast his vote in the Tamil Nadu elections 2026. He was seen wearing a white T-shirt. Take a look below:

Kamal Haasan and Shruti Haasan cast vote

Kamal Haasan also arrived at a polling booth in Chennai to cast his vote. He was accompanied by his daughter and actress, Shruti Haasan. After casting their votes, they showed their inked fingers to the paparazzi outside the polling booth.

Ajith Kumar arrives in style to cast his vote

Ajith Kumar arrived at a polling station in Chennai to cast his vote. The Good Bad Ugly actor was seen dressed in an all-white outfit, featuring a shirt and trousers. He completed his look with a matching blazer and was also seen wearing black sunglasses.

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM X: ANI)Ajith Kumar arrived to cast his vote in Tamil Nadu Elections 2026.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections see Thalapathy Vijay at the polling station

TVK Chief and Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay also arrived at a Chennai polling booth to cast his vote. For the unversed, he is also a candidate from the Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur constituencies.

Several videos of him arriving at the polling station have surfaced online. He was seen surrounded by a huge crowd as fans arrived to see him.

Sivakarthikeyan and his wife cast their vote

Parasakthi actor and playback singer Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi cast their vote at a polling station in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026.

Sharing an Instagram post, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, "Did our most important duty #electionday #votedone."

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