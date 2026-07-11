Tamil Nadu CM Vijay shares new poster from much-delayed Jana Nayagan; film releasing soon?

New Delhi:

Actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay on Saturday, July 11, unveiled a new poster for his highly anticipated film Jana Nayagan on social media. Directed by H Vinoth, the film marks Thalapathy Vijay's final acting project before he fully enters politics. It recently received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, but was delayed due to certification-related issues. After a seven-month wait, the film has finally been cleared by the CBFC with an 'A' rating. The certification also reveals that the film has a runtime of 183 minutes and 11 seconds (approximately 3 hours and 3 minutes).

TN CM Vijay shares new poster from much-delayed Jana Nayagan

On Saturday, Thalapathy Vijay took to Instagram to share a new poster from the film Jana Nayagan. The poster prominently features the film's rating and also introduces Vijay as "The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay," which has sparked excitement among fans. Vijay kept the post simple and shared it without a caption. Take a look below:

The comments section was flooded with excited reactions from fans following the poster's release. One user wrote, "Finally, it's coming," while another commented, "Waiting, Anna. Jana Nayagan will create new records."

Is Jana Nayagan releasing soon?

The makers are yet to officially announce the release date of Jana Nayagan. However, an X post by the film's Canadian distributor and its listing on the ticket-booking platform District by Zomato have hinted that the film could hit theatres on July 24, 2026.

About Jana Nayagan's cast and crew

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions. The film stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol in key roles. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who also provided music for Rajinikanth's Coolie, Jailer and others.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan finally gets an A certificate ahead of release