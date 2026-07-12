Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Jana Nayagan to release with an uncut version in UK on July 24 | Details

New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, is set to release in the UK in its complete, uncut version. The announcement was made by the film's UK distributor on July 12, 2026, who confirmed that audiences will get to watch the film "as it was meant to be seen" when it hits theatres on July 24.

The update has generated excitement among fans eagerly awaiting Vijay's much-anticipated film. Directed by H Vinoth, the Tamil action thriller Jana Nayagan recently received an 'A' certificate from the CBFC in India. However, the makers are yet to announce the film's India release date.

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to release with an uncut version in UK

Taking to X, Ahimsa Entertainment announced the news by sharing the film's poster. The post read, "THE HONOURABLE CHIEF MINISTER OF TAMIL NADU. C JOSEPH VIJAY. #JanaNayagan in UK cinemas July 24 - uncut, 15-rated. All the action, all the mass, all the Thalapathy craze, exactly as it was meant to be seen. One last time (sic)." Take a look below:

Jana Nayagan receives an 'A' certificate in India

Earlier on Saturday, KVN Productions confirmed that Jana Nayagan has been awarded an 'A' certificate by the CBFC. Sharing the update on social media, the production house wrote, "See you soon in theatres nanba & nanbis. #JanaNayaganCensoredA."

For the unversed, Jana Nayagan is backed by KVN Productions and features Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay shares new poster from much-delayed Jana Nayagan; film releasing soon?