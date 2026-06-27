TN CM Vijay consoles K Bhagyaraj's son Shanthanu; Rajinikanth and others pay their last respects

New Delhi:

There's a wave of sadness across the South film industry following the demise of veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj, who passed away on Saturday, June 27, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 73. His mortal remains were brought to his Chennai residence for the public to pay their final respects.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, superstar Rajinikanth, along with several other celebrities, arrived to offer their final respects to the late filmmaker, honouring his contribution to Tamil cinema and the legacy he leaves behind.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Rajinikanth attend K Bhagyaraj's funeral

In videos from the event, TN CM Vijay was seen paying floral tributes to K Bhagyaraj before extending his condolences to the filmmaker’s wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, and their son, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. He also comforted Shanthanu, who was seen breaking down in tears during the ceremony. Take a look below:

Kamal Haasan and Mammootty express grief over K Bhagyaraj's demise

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), superstars Kamal Haasan and Mammootty expressed their immense grief over the demise of legendary filmmaker K Bhagyaraj. Kamal Haasan wrote, "K. Bhagyaraj's Rajan (whom I was introduced to 50 years ago) is no more today. Tamil-speaking our cinema has lost two Rajas within the same month."

While sharing a picture of the director, Mammootty wrote, "RIP Bhagyaraj. Heartfelt condolences (sic)."

K Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, former actress Poornima Bhagyaraj, and their two children, a son and a daughter. Their son, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, is also an actor, while their daughter is Saranya Bhagyaraj. In his film career, he directed over 25 films and has acted in more than 75 movies. His famous films include Mundhanai Mudichu, Andha 7 Naatkal and Darling, Darling, Darling and others. He also made his Hindi debut with the 1986 film Aakhree Raasta.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announced state honours for veteran director K Bhagyaraj

In an official statement, he expressed grief over the demise of legendary filmmaker K Bhagyaraj and also announced full state honours as a mark of respect for the Tamil cinema icon. The note read, "Upon learning of the passing of Thiru. K. Bhagyaraj, the preeminent director, actor, screenwriter, dialogue writer, and music composer of Tamil cinema, who left an indelible mark through his multifaceted talents, I am filled with profound shock and deep sorrow.Through films that reflect unique storytelling, humor-infused performances, and the profound emotions of rural life and family relationships, Thiru. K. Bhagyaraj has carved an everlasting place in the hearts of Tamil people. His contributions to the Tamil film world are immeasurable. Each of his creations will endure forever as timeless memories that entertain while speaking to humanity and social values. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema. I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to his grieving family, relatives, friends, members of the film industry, and fans. I pray that his soul rests in peace at the divine feet of the Lord. In tribute to Thiru. K. Bhagyaraj's contributions to the film industry and as a mark of respect, state honors will be accorded to his final journey."

K Bhagyaraj's funeral will be held with state honours in Chennai. More details regarding his funeral are awaited.

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