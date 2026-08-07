Vijay's wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition: What allegations did she make against the actor-politician?

New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, has now withdrawn her divorce petition. However, she had levelled several serious allegations against the actor-turned-politician.

What were the allegations levelled against Vijay by his wife Sangeetha?

In the petition filed before the Chengalpattu District Court in February, Sangeetha alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with a female actor. She claimed she first learnt about the alleged affair in 2021 and said that despite Vijay assuring her he would end the relationship, he allegedly continued it.

According to the petition, Vijay gradually distanced Sangeetha from both his social and professional life while continuing to travel abroad and attend public events with the actress. It further claimed that photographs from these outings were regularly shared on social media and that Vijay neither denied nor objected to them.

Sangeetha alleged that these posts repeatedly caused embarrassment to her and their two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha. She also accused Vijay of discontinuing the financial support and privileges she had previously received, besides imposing financial restrictions on her, including limiting her freedom of movement.

The petition further stated that Vijay's alleged conduct, along with the controversies surrounding him on social media in 2024, caused her severe mental trauma. Sangeetha claimed that their marriage had irretrievably broken down and existed only on paper. She said the relationship had left her with nothing but mental agony, humiliation, embarrassment and emotional suffering.

The divorce petition was filed ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. However, after Vijay was elected Chief Minister, Sangeetha withdrew the case, following which the Chengalpattu District Court disposed of the matter.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha's love story

Vijay and Sangeetha's relationship began long before he entered politics. The two first met in 1996 during the shooting of Poove Unakkaga in Chennai. Sangeetha, who had travelled from the UK and was an ardent fan of the actor, met Vijay to congratulate him on his performance in the film.

Impressed by her gesture, Vijay invited her to his home the following day, where she met his family. Their friendship gradually blossomed into a relationship, and the couple got married on August 25, 1999.

Their wedding was held according to both Hindu and Christian traditions. The couple welcomed their son, Jason Sanjay, in 2000, followed by their daughter, Divya Sasha, in 2005.

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Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha seeks separation, requests interim home in Chennai