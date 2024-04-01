Tamil film producer Ameer Sultan summoned by NCB in Jafar Sadiq drug racket case

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Tamil film producer Ameer for questioning

Tamil film producer Ameer's troubles increase in Jafar Sadiq's drug racket case. There is news regarding Ameer Sultan that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned him for questioning. The case pertains to international drug smuggling worth Rs 2,000 crore involving former DMK official Jafar Sadiq. Amir will have to appear at the NCB office in New Delhi on April 2.

NCB summons Ameer

According to the report of ETV Bharat, in this matter Director Amir has said that he is ready to face this investigation. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Tamil film producer Ameer for questioning in the Rs 2,000 crore international drug smuggling case involving former DMK official Jafar Sadiq. Ameer will have to appear at the NCB office in New Delhi on April 2.

Two other businessmen were also summoned

Ameer has directed a yet unreleased film produced by Sadiq. NCB has also summoned two other business associates of Sadiq, Abdul Fajid Buhari and Syed Ibrahim. Sadiq was arrested by NCB from New Delhi on March 9 in a case related to drug smuggling in countries like Australia and New Zealand.

Three other associates of Sadiq were arrested in February last. Central intelligence agencies have inputs that the banned organization LTTE is trying to raise funds by linking up with Pakistan's drug networks like Haji Ali Group.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's Shaitaan to have its OTT release soon | Deets inside