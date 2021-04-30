Tamil director-cinematographer KV Anand passes away

Image Source : TWITTER/GAUTHAM_KARTHIK KV Anand

Tamil director-cinematographer KV Anand passed away on Friday in Chennai following a heart attack. He was 54. The ace filmmaker had helmed popular Tamil films like Ayan, Kana Kandaen, Ko, Kavan, Maattrraan, Anegan, and Kaappaan. Anand won the National Film Award for Best Cinematography for his debut film as a cinematographer, Thenmavin Kombath.

Reportedly, he felt a pain in his chest last night and drove the car by himself to a nearby hospital. However, he passed away at around 3 am. The news of his sudden demise has sent shock waves on Twitter with fans and members of the industry tweeting to condole the sad demise.

The news of his demise was shared by actor Gautham Karthik on Twitter. "We've lost a wonderful creator. #KVAnand sir may you rest in peace. My condolences to the family," he tweeted along with a photo of Anand. Music director D Imaan wrote, "My deepest condolences to KV Anand Sir’s family. Rest In Peace sir."

KV Anand began his film career as a cinematographer with Malayalam movie Thenmavin Kombath in 1994. After a career as a cinematographer for over a decade, Anand made his directorial debut with the 2005 movie Kana Kandaen. He went on to helm films like Ayan, Ko, Maattrraan, Anegan, Kavan and Kaappaan.