Tamil actress Vijaya Lakshmi attempts suicide after sharing video on Facebook, admitted to a hospital

In a shocking turn of events, Tamil actress Vijaya Lakshmi who has been a part of films like Friends and Boss Engira Baskaran allegedly tried to commit suicide on Sunday. Not only this, she even shared a video on Facebook claiming social media abuse and bullying as the reason behind her extreme step. In the video that she uploaded on social media, Vijaya Lakshmi was seen talking about the torture she has been facing by followers of actor-turned-politician Seeman and Hari Nadar. A report in TOI states that the actress has been 'admitted to a private hospital in Chennai and is recovering.' In the video she posted on Facebook, the actresses added that she consumed pills that would lead to reduced blood pressure resulting in death.

In the video, Vijaya Lakshmi said, "This is my last video and I have been in tremendous stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his partymen. I tried my level best to survive all these days because of my mother and sister, but I have been humiliated in the media by Harinadar recently. I have already taken a couple of my BP tablets, so in sometime I will suffer from low blood pressure and in a few hours I will be dead. I would like to tell the fans who are watching the video just because of I was born in Karnataka Seeman has tortured me a lot."

She added, "As a woman I have put up with it to my highest capabilities, I won’t be able handle the pressure anymore. I am from the Pillai community, the same community LTTE leader Prabhakaran is part of. Prabhakaran is the only reason Seeman is who he is today, but now he has been harassing me on social media continuously. You slut shamed me to make me feel the pain and it is up to me to decide on what to do after facing such insults from you.

I request my fans to not let Seeman away from this case, he should never get an anticipatory bail. My death should be a big eye opener to everyone. I don’t want to be a slave to anybody."

Vijayalakshmi made her Tamil debut opposite Suriya in the film Friends. After doing a few films she went into the Kannada film industry. She became ill and was even admitted in a hospital in Bengaluru. Not just this, she even approached a lot of stars and directors to help her financially. Actor Kicha Sudeep, came forward to help her. She has even claimed to have been sexually harassed by a Kannada actor.

