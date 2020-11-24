Tamil actor Thavasi dies due to oesophageal cancer

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Thavasi no more

Actor Thavasi passed away on Monday evening due to oesophageal cancer at Madurai’s Saravana Multispeciality Hospital.

DMK MLA Saravanan, who is the Managing Director of the hospital took to Twitter and said, “Character actor Thavasi was admitted in Saravana Hospital on November 11 for oesophageal cancer. He was fitted with oesophageal stent. While he was in the general ward, today (Nov 23) he got breathlessness and was shifted to emergency care. He died around 8pm today. I express my deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans.”

Thavasi is best known for his supporting roles in many Tamil movies. He has been seen in movies such as Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, Kizhakku Cheemayile and more. He has also acted in Rajini Murugan and Appukutty's Azhagarsamiyin Kuthirai. He has also acted in Rasathi, a TV serial.

After he was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai, a video, that was shot by a relative, went viral. In the video, Thavasi explained his dire financial situation. This created a huge buzz in the state and many came forward to help him.

MLA Saravanan also saw the message and had offered to treat him for free. A week ago, Dr Saravanan tweeted that an oesophageal stent has been placed and Thavasi has been undergoing treatment as an in-patient. He also informed that his cancer has progressed to a critical stage and that his treatment costs are being borne by Surya Trust managed by the MLA.

Help also came from many of those in the Tamil film industry such as Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan, Rajinikanth, Soundarya and Simbu.