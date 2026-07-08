Tamil actor Ravi Mohan confirms he's not quitting cinema, apologises for 'betraying' fans

New Delhi:

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan, who has been in the news lately over his personal life and his decision to quit acting until his divorce is finalised, has withdrawn his previous decision in the midst of his divorce case with his wife, Arti Ravi.

At a recent award function, the Ponniyin Selvan actor Ravi Mohan confirmed that he will return to cinema. He also apologised to his fans for hurting them, and said he realised how his previous decision had hurt people.

Ravi Mohan withdraws decision to quit acting

During the JFW Achievers Awards ceremony, he apologised to his fans for hurting them, and said he realised how his previous decision had hurt people. "I am turning 46 this year. Twenty-three divided by two, half of my life has been spent in cinema. It's a pity that a small mistake of mine has hurt you all so much. Personal life and professional life are both 50-50 for me, but the emotions in personal life became a bit more," he said.

At the same time, he also confirmed his return to acting and added, "I was a bit emotional, but everyone in the industry came up to me and said, 'We'll accept anything you say. But you must never say you're not part of cinema again.' I apologise to all of them. I also won't betray my fans anymore. I'll definitely come back. Your happiness, your kindness, your generosity... I plan to return as Ponniyin Selvan or Karathey Babu. To all those who gave me this confidence, I bow my head in gratitude."

What did Ravi Mohan say?

The actor also talked about how strong feelings can sometimes take over. He said that at the time he made his earlier statement, his emotions had gotten the better of him. He added that people from the film industry had reached out to him and asked him not to give up on his acting career, and that this support played a big part in his decision to return. The actor also thanked his fans for standing by him during the tough phase.

When Ravi Mohan announced his acting break

Addressing a press conference in May, Ravi Mohan told the reporters, "Many people think that I am a sadhu and can be scolded. It is foolish to have not spoken for so long. I will not act until I get a divorce. I have worked day and night for 23 years. 90% of my films have been successful. My father and my brother did not work for four years. I worked for my family when I was young. I am here for my family. I did not let my children see me."

He also added, "I have lived in my past life for 14 years. Don't you know what feminism is? I talk about women's rights in my films. Do I speak badly of women? My mother did not raise me like that. How could I abandon my children? I lived for them. But today I am not allowed to see my children. They even send me to school with guardians. I ran away from that life."

Ravi Mohan's upcoming work front

On the work front, Ravi Mohan will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Benz. The Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj announced this news via his X handle. Sharing some pictures from the sets, he wrote, "Welcome to the universe @iam_RaviMohan sir."

(Written by Vipashana Thakur. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

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