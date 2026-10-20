Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh dies at 37, three days after his uncle and music composer Deva

Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh died at the age of 37 after suffering from a long-term illness. The son of music composer Sabesh and nephew of music composer Deva, he is survived by his wife, Ramya Karthik, and their two daughters.

Karthik died at a private hospital late on Monday night, leaving his family and the Tamil film industry in mourning. He had reportedly been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment. His death comes just three days after the passing of his uncle, Deva, adding to the family's grief.

Karthik Sabesh was undergoing long-term treatment

Sources close to the family said Karthik had been in poor health for some time. He was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Chennai and reportedly breathed his last at around 11.15 pm on Monday.

His death at the age of 37 has come as a shock to his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Ramya Karthik, and their two daughters. Details about his illness have not been made public.

Karthik Sabesh's funeral to be held on Tuesday

According to reports, Karthik's mortal remains were to be taken to his home so that family members, friends and well-wishers could pay their final respects. His funeral was scheduled for 4.30 pm on Tuesday at a cremation ground in Valasaravakkam, Chennai.

He acted in films including Dum and Vallavan

Karthik appeared in several Tamil films, including Dum, Vallavan, Pattathu Yaanai and Kulir 100. He came from a family with strong ties to Tamil cinema and music. His father, Sabesh, is a music composer, while his uncle Deva was a well-known music director in the Tamil film industry.

Karthik's death comes days after uncle Deva's passing

Karthik's death comes just three days after Deva passed away on Saturday. The family is now dealing with two losses in quick succession.

Known as ‘Thenisai Thendral’, Deva composed music for more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. His work earned him a prominent place in the South Indian film industry.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan paid tribute to Deva

Following Deva's death, several prominent film personalities, including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, paid tribute to the music composer. Deva worked on several of Rajinikanth's films, including Annamalai, Arunachalam and Baashha. Alongside composing music, he also sang several songs.

The consecutive deaths have left both families and the Tamil film industry in mourning.

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