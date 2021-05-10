Image Source : TWITTER/@REALRADIKAA Tamil actor Joker Thulasi dies of Covid-19 complications in Chennai

Veteran Tamil actor Joker Thulasi passed away on Sunday (May 9) due to Covid-19 complications in Chennai. The actor had made his lead debut in the Tamil film 'Maruthu Pandi' along with Ramki and Seetha. The film was directed by Manoj Kumar. He has acted in many films in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Members of Tamil film fraternity such as Radikaa Sarath Kumar and Mohan Raman took to social media to share their condolences on the sudden demise of Thulasi.

Radikaa Sarathkumar, who worked with Thulasi in Vani Rani shared a picture of the veteran actor and tweeted, "Very saddened to hear of the passing of Joker Thulasi, a very wonderful person, has been in theatre & movies for many decades. Sends me messages everyday with positive thoughts. Share working memories of him in #vaanirani, will miss his childlike enthusiasm."

Actor Mohan Raman said, "RIP - " Joker " Thulasi. Has been acting since the mid 70s . A very affable person , deeply interested in Astrology etc . I pray for his Athma to attain Sadhgathi. Did many films and TV serials together. I pray his family finds the strength to bear this loss. Aum Shanthi."

Meanwhile, Thulasi started his career as an actor with the 1976 Tamil film Ungalil Oruthi. He went on to star in films such as Ilaignar Ani, Avathara Purushan, Udan Pirappu and Mannai Thottu Kumbidanum among others. Joker Thulasi also worked in TV soaps like Vani Rani, Kolangal, Azhagu and Keladi Kanmani. Mainly, Joker Thulasi played hilarious characters and supporting roles.

