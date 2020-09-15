Image Source : TWITTER/SEENU RAMASWAMY Tamil actor Florent Pereira dies at 67. See his last message before losing COVID-19 battle

Tamil actor Florent Pereira passed away at the age of 67 after battling the novel coronavirus. He previously worked as a journalist and stepped into the acting world through Vijay's 'Puthiya Geethai.' His role in 'Khayal' directed by Prabhu Salomon made his quite popular. The actor got diagnosed with COVID-19 two weeks back after which he was hospitalized. His health deteriorated last week while undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Chennai but sadly he passed away yesterday. The shocking news of his demise was shared by filmmaker Seenu Ramaswamy who tweeted, "I can’t believe this. Film actor, Kalaignar TV Ex GM, good hearted, soulful Mr Florent Pereira you are in the midst of us. RIP Father. My deepest condolences to his family & friends (sic)."

Have a look at his tweet here:

I can't believe this

Film Actor

Kalaignar TV Ex GM

good hearted soulful

Mr.Florent Perera

you are in the midst of us

RIP Father 🙏 🙏 🙏

My deepest condolence to his family & Friends.#CoronavirusPandemic @DrBrianPereira #Alexanderpereira pic.twitter.com/90LywUVIXG — Seenu Ramasamy (@seenuramasamy) September 14, 2020

Here is 'Kayal' actor's last message before failing in the COVID-19 battle.

Image Source : TOI Florent's last message

Florent Pereira has worked in over 50 Tamil films including Kayal, Kumki, Thodari, VIP 2, Taramani and others. He was popular for playing the role of father in films. In 2017, three of his films Ram's Taramani, Dhanush's VIP 2 and Podhuvaga Emmanasu Thangam released on the same day in August.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage