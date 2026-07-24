Tamil actor Anandhi breaks down after claiming all her scenes were removed from Vijay's Jana Nayagan | Watch

New Delhi:

Tamil TV actress Anandhi Ajay has created a stir on the internet after she posted an emotional video online on Friday (July 24), alleging that all her scenes from Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan were removed. In the video, Anandhi was seen in tears as she opened up about losing her role in the film.

The Tamil action thriller Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, hit theatres on July 23, 2026. The film has been receiving a positive response from audiences and is performing well at the box office. Anandhi, who reportedly played a role in the film, expressed her disappointment after finding out that her scenes had been edited out.

Tamil actor Anandhi breaks down after claiming all her scenes were removed from Vijay's Jana Nayagan

In a video shared on Instagram, the Korangi Nunchi actor appeared heartbroken after learning that all her scenes had been cut from the film. Speaking in Tamil, she revealed that she had been associated with Jana Nayagan for about a year and had been eagerly looking forward to sharing screen space with Tamil superstar Vijay. She captioned the video, "Jananayagan deleted scene... feeling unlucky." Take a look below:

Internet reacts to Anandhi Ajay's Instagram post

The video has garnered widespread attention on social media, with many users expressing their support for the actor. One user wrote, "Hope the deleted scenes will be released." Another commented, "You will get a super lead character very soon. Everything happens for a reason. Be positive."

Several users also expressed concern for her. One user wrote, "It's really hard to hear, but don't worry. You deserve something even better."

Anandhi Ajay's work front

On the professional front, Anandhi Ajay has appeared in the television serial Raja Paarvai and the film Korangi Nunchi, which also stars Anirudh and Katta Anthony in key roles. She is also quite active on social media, particularly Instagram, where she has a following of over 348K followers.

How much did Jana Nayagan earn on its opening day?

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Vijay's Jana Nayagan earned Rs 42.70 crore in India on its opening day across 13,067 shows. The film recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 68.31%, with the highest occupancy of 73.85% in the morning shows, followed by 73.31% at night, 63.62% in the evening, and 62.46% in the afternoon.

As per early estimates, the film has collected Rs 7.26 crore on its second day (July 24) at the time of writing. However, the official box office figures will be updated on July 25, 2026. So far, Jana Nayagan has minted Rs 49.96 crore in India.

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Box office report [July 23]: Jana Nayagan arrives with a bang, The Odyssey and Dhamaal 4 maintain momentum