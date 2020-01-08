Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna party with 'warm hosts' Mahesh Babu and Namrata. See pics

Inside Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's party

Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia, Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna and others including Anil Ravipudi, Vamshi and Devi Sri Prasad had a get-together at Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's pad. The celebrities had a blast as they partied together. Their photos on Instagram are proof that they had a gala time.

Sharing a star-studded selfie, Tamannaah wrote, ''You guys are such warm hosts Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. Had such a wonderful evening. All the best Sarileru Neekevvaru."

Check out the post here:

The actress even shared a photo with Mahesh and Namrata's daughter Sitara. ''Girls squad goals. We are made of sugar, spice and everything nice. Love you two my cuties Sitara and Aadhya,'' she captioned the picture.

Namrata Shirodkar shared several photos from the night on her Instagram. "All about last night. Making history on our blockbuster steps.With the entire team of Sarileru Neekevvaru,'' she wrote.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru is a high-octane Telugu action film. It has been jointly produced by AK Entertainments, GMB Entertainments and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Besides Mahesh Babu, the film also features Vijayashanti, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. Tamannaah features along with Mahesh Babu in the ''party song'' titled Daang Daang in the film.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is scheduled to hit the screens on January 10.