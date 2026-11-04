Tabu stuns as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani in Nagarjuna's King100; makers unveil first glimpse on her birthday

Actress Tabu is all set to surprise audiences with a powerful role in Nagarjuna's upcoming film King100. On the occasion of her 55th birthday, the makers unveiled her first character glimpse from the film, introducing her as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani.

The film marks Tabu and Nagarjuna's reunion on the big screen after 28 years. Along with the poster, the makers also released a character glimpse video, giving fans a preview of Tabu's powerful role in the film.

Tabu stuns as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani in Nagarjuna's King 100

Sharing the first-look poster on social media, the film's production banner, Annapurna Studios, wished the actress and introduced her character. The post read, "Happy Birthday #Tabu An unmatched screen presence. An intensity that commands every frame Presenting #Tabu as 'MAHANTHI JHANSI RANI' from #King100 (sic)."

When is Nagarjuna's King 100 releasing?

The upcoming Telugu action drama King 100 is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's King. The film is written and directed by Ra Karthik and produced by the Akkineni family under Annapurna Studios.

The film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while Raja Mahadhevan is handling cinematography. Sathees Kumar N is the production designer, and Navin Nooli is the editor.

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Tabu and Nagarjuna to reunite after 28 years for his 100th film? Here's what we know so far