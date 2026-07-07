Tabu and Nagarjuna to reunite after 28 years for his 100th film? Here's what we know so far

New Delhi:

Two-time National award-winning actress Tabu is undoubtedly a name that comes to mind when discussing the stalwarts of Hindi cinema. Having established a strong presence in the film industry since the 1990s, significant news has now emerged regarding her upcoming project.

It is reported that after a long hiatus of nearly 28 years, she is returning to the big screen alongside a legendary actor from South Indian cinema, Nagarjuna.

Tabu's upcoming film

Telugu actor Nagarjuna and actress Tabu are poised to share the big screen once again after nearly 28 years. However, this time they will appear as adversaries rather than romantic leads. According to industry reports, Tabu will play a pivotal role in Nagarjuna's 100th film.

The film is currently titled King 100. Tabu will not play the female lead but rather the antagonist; essentially, she will be pitted against Nagarjuna. The duo has recently wrapped up the first shooting schedule.

Tabu and Nagarjuna's past films

Notably, Nagarjuna and Tabu first collaborated in the 1996 Telugu film Ninne Pelladatha. Subsequently, they worked together in the films Aavida Maa Aavide (1998) and Sisindri (1999). Now, after 28 years, both are excited to collaborate again. Playing a dark or negative character is nothing new for Tabu; she has previously portrayed such roles in films like Andhadhun and Fitoor.

Following this announcement, excitement among Tabu's fans has soared, and they are eager to learn more about the movie.

Viral rumour about Tabu and Nagarjuna

There have been rumours about the relationship between Tabu and Nagarjuna, which was mainly because of the strong bond and friendship that the two actors shared. Some of the movies where the two had appeared together include Ninne Pelladata, Aavida Maa Aavide and Sisindri. Even though there have been many rumours, none of the two has ever officially stated anything regarding it. Nagarjuna has always referred to Tabu as a good friend who is part of the family while Tabu has always denied these rumours when interviewed in the past.

(It is important to note that India TV does not independently verify these rumours. Neither Tabu nor Nagarjuna has confirmed the speculation regarding their alleged relationship.)

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