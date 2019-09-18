Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Trailer: Farhan Akhtar shares untold story of grit and valour

The much-awaited Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy trailer is finally out and there's no doubt about the fact that it tells the untold story of historic character. The trailer was shared by Farhan Akhtar on his Twitter handle with a caption that read, "We bring to you an untold story of grit and valour! Presenting the #SyeRaaTrailer." The film having a super-talented star cast includes names like that of Amitabh Bachchan, Dr. Chiranjeevi, Kichha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayantara, Tamannaah and Niharika.

The teaser of the film was released in August and showed the role of a ferocious rebel played by Chiranjeevi that left the fans even more excited for the trailer which has been released in five languages viz Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It shows some mind-blowing bloody war sequences where Vijay Sethupathi and Sudeep are seen playing the roles of warriors of different regions who later join hands to fight against the Britishers. Meanwhile, have a look at the trailer here:

We bring to you an untold story of grit and valour! Presenting the #SyeRaaTrailer https://t.co/Gpaq90nyfX — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 18, 2019

The film directed by Surrender Reddy revolves around the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who was one of the first Indian warriors who fought against the British rule in India. Nayanthara is seen playing the role of Chiranjeevi's wife Uyyalwada while actor Amitabh Bachchan will play the role of his mentor.

The film is made on a huge budget of Rs 200 crore with a whopping Rs 45 crore only on the VFX. It has been produced by Ram Charan, Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films in collaboration with Konidela Productions. It is slated to release worldwide on October 2.

Watch the teaser of the film here:

