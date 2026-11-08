Suriya's Scene vs Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Day 3: Which Tamil film leads the weekend race?

The Diwali weekend has brought two Tamil films to theatres, with Suriya's Scene and Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 competing for audience attention. While Scene, directed by Jithu Mahadevan, also features Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in important roles, both films have been drawing audiences since their release on November 6.

The two films have recorded different box office performances over their opening weekend. While Scene has maintained a comfortable lead in collections, Mookuthi Amman 2 witnessed growth on Saturday. Here's a look at how both films have performed at the Indian box office so far.

Scene Day 3 box office collection: Suriya's film maintains its lead

Suriya's Scene collected Rs 14.18 crore net in India on Day 3, Sunday, November 8, according to the latest live estimates. The film recorded an India gross collection of Rs 16.73 crore on Sunday, with an overall occupancy of 64.4% across 4,089 shows.

The film had opened with Rs 19.15 crore net and Rs 22.25 crore gross on Friday, November 6. On Saturday, its collections increased by 6.3%, taking the Day 2 net earnings to Rs 20.35 crore and gross earnings to Rs 23.65 crore. The film also recorded an occupancy of 62.5% across 5,687 shows on its second day, compared to 55% across 6,167 shows on its opening day.

With the latest figures, Scene has collected Rs 53.68 crore net and Rs 62.63 crore gross in India over its first three days. The film has recorded a total of 15,943 shows during this period.

On Day 3, the Tamil version contributed Rs 11.68 crore net from 3,084 shows, with occupancy at 69%. Meanwhile, the Telugu version collected Rs 2.50 crore from 1,005 shows and registered 50.1% occupancy. The difference in occupancy between the two versions stood at 18.9 percentage points.

Mookuthi Amman 2 Day 3 box office collection

Meanwhile, Mookuthi Amman 2 has collected Rs 2.03 crore net in India on Day 3, Sunday, November 8, according to the latest live estimates. Its India gross collection for the day stands at Rs 2.40 crore, with 946 shows recorded so far.

The film began its theatrical run on Friday, November 6, collecting Rs 1.88 crore net and Rs 2.15 crore gross. It witnessed a 30.3% jump in collections on Saturday, earning Rs 2.45 crore net and Rs 2.85 crore gross. The occupancy also improved from 24.1% on Day 1 to 31.7% on Day 2.

With its Sunday earnings included, Mookuthi Amman 2 has collected Rs 6.36 crore net and Rs 7.40 crore gross in India over three days. The film has recorded a total of 4,983 shows so far.

Both films are currently in their opening weekend, and the Day 3 figures are live estimates. The final Sunday collections are yet to be reported.

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