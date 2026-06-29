Suriya reunites with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel for Hombale Films' next | Details

New Delhi:

Hombale Films has officially announced its next big project, bringing together actor Suriya, actress Kayadu Lohar and filmmaker TJ Gnanavel. The film will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur and promises a blend of compelling storytelling and large-scale cinematic vision.

Suriya teams up with Jai Bhim director for new film

Suriya has been one of the most respected names in Indian cinema for over two decades. Known for taking on diverse roles, the actor has delivered both commercial hits and critically acclaimed performances. He has won two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards South. Apart from acting, he has also earned praise as a producer for backing meaningful stories.

The yet-untitled film will be directed by TJ Gnanavel, who won widespread acclaim with Jai Bhim. The courtroom drama was praised for its emotional storytelling and socially relevant subject. It also remains one of the highest-rated Indian films on IMDb. Gnanavel has built a reputation for telling stories that are both thought-provoking and deeply human.

The caption read: "He built it. Frame by frame. Film by film. Fight by fight. Roles that bled truth. Characters that carried the weight of real lives. A career that chose courage over comfort, every single time. Three decades of truth on screen. Countless hearts touched beyond it. Where the most fearless actor of his generation meets his grandest stage yet. Hombale Films proudly welcomes THE ONE – SURIYA. SURIYA X HOMBALE."

All you need to know about the cast and crew of Suriya and TJ Gnanavel's upcoming film

Hombale Films has established itself as one of India's leading production houses with films such as KGF, Kantara and Salaar. The banner is known for supporting ambitious filmmakers and delivering stories that connect with audiences across languages. It has also backed projects that celebrate Indian culture while setting new benchmarks at the box office. The production house is also behind India's biggest animated film, Mahavatar Narsimha.

Speaking about the collaboration, Vijay Kiragandur, Founder of Hombale Films, said, "At Hombale Films, we have always believed that powerful cinema is born when passionate people come together with a shared vision. Collaborating with Suriya and T. J. Gnanavel is a step towards telling a story that is honest, meaningful, and will connect with audiences across the world."

The film also boasts a strong technical team. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, while SR Kathir will handle cinematography. K Kathir has been roped in as the production designer, and Philomin Raj will oversee the editing.

Also read: Karuppu arrives on OTT: Here's how internet audience are reacting to Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's film