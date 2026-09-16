Suriya gets teary as Jyotika walks down the aisle at vow renewal ceremony on 20th anniversary | Watch

Popular couple Suriya and Jyotika, whom fans look up to deeply, just had their very own fairytale moment. The couple renewed their wedding vows at a church, accompanied by their children, closest family members and friends. The beauty of the video lies in how simple yet deep and dreamy it is. Suriya was also seen getting teary while watching his wife walk down the aisle. Suriya's brother, actor Karthi, was also a part of the ceremony.

Suriya and Jyotika's vow renewal church ceremony

Suriya and Jyotika celebrated 20 years of "love and war". Dressed as a bride in a white gown, Jyotika looked dreamy as her daughter held her hand before she walked down the aisle to go to her husband. Suriya, meanwhile, looked dapper in a tuxedo. His eyes were filled with tears after seeing the love of his life, whom he married 20 years ago.

They called it "the sequel". Jyotika's caption began with details of the vow renewal ceremony. "A vow renewal, celebrating our 20 years of love and war. And no, this is not a celebration of a perfect marriage. This is a celebration of imperfections , of adjustments, of understanding, sacrifices, of loving each other selflessly . This is a celebration of “us”. The people we have become for each other. How ironical- A dream which felt far from reality, is now a reality I will spend my entire lifetime dreaming of!"

She then went on to reveal the vows she took at the ceremony. "I vow to be a happy person — because I choose to see only life's positive side. I vow to celebrate life — because life itself is a gift when the man whom you love, respects you beyond himself. I vow never to complain- Why should I ? when even something as vast as the sky doesn’t have the privilege of touching the ground! Look around , everything in existence is incomplete. It’s how we choose to fill the gaps."

She continued, "I vow to be thankful - as every morning I wake in the arms of a man who protects me, and for my beautiful children who've given my life a meaning. And me, a reason to live. I vow to be healthy — because that is the only true asset we ever build. Even the fanciest brick houses will always have their leaks, termites, and renovations. I vow to be the best mother — not because I cook, or clean, or help, but because I smile, a smile that makes my children want to relive the story their appa amma lived."

"I vow, my Suriya, to always remain that imperfect wife , who fights, and then makes up, only to grow a little more closer to you each time. I vow to cherish our friendship most of all — because it’s rare to find your equal, your confidant, your gossip partner and your best friend, all living inside this one special man who also happens to be your husband and the father of your children. So here’s to our next twenty years — The imperfect us, with the perfect understanding," she concluded. Here's the video:

When did Suriya and Jyotika marry?

Suriya and Jyotika's love story began in 1999 when they first met on the sets of Poovellam Kettuppar. Their friendship gradually turned into a relationship while working together on Kaakha Kaakha in 2003. The couple got married on September 11, 2006, in Chennai. They later welcomed two children, daughter Diya in 2007 and son Dev in 2010.

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