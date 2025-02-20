'Suriya 45' shooting halted by Chennai Police due to unapproved setup? Here's what we know National Award-winning actor Suriya has been shooting for his upcoming film 'Suriya 45' in Chennai. Meanwhile, the police suddenly stopped the shooting. Read further to know why.

Tamil superstar Suriya will soon be seen in the film 'Suriya 45'. Fans are excited about the film. The actor was shooting for this film for some time. However, in the meantime, shocking news has come out about the film. According to media reports, the police reached the shooting set and suddenly stopped filming. Reportedly, temporary stages were prepared for the shooting in Velichai village of Kelambakkam-Vandalur area of ​​​​Chennai, due to which the local people started facing problems due to the sudden closure of the road.

After this, the villagers informed the officials about it. Later, the Kelambakkam police reached the spot and stopped the shooting citing lack of proper permission. The officials advised the team to obtain prior permission from the Tambaram Metropolitan Police Commissioner's office. Let us tell you that the producers are preparing to release this film grandly in September.

These stars will be seen with Suriya

The film stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. The pair will be seen together on the big screen after two decades. Apart from this, actors like Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sivada, Natti Subramaniam and Supreet Reddy are also a part of the film.

Shooting going on since last year

Composer AR Rahman was selected to give music to the film, but now this responsibility has been taken over by Sai Abhyankar. The cinematography of the film is taken over by GK Vishwanath and editing is being done by R Kalaivanan. The shooting of the film started in November 2024 from Pollachi.

Suriya will also be seen in this film

Although no official information has been given about the story of the film, according to sources, this film will be an action-drama, in which the journey of a hero will be shown on screen. Talking about Surya's upcoming project, he will also be seen in the film 'Retro', which is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. This gangster drama is going to be released in theatres on May 1.

