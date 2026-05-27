Exclusive: Filmmaker Subhrajit Mitra condoles Anik Dutta's death, says 'Bengali cinema has lost…'

New Delhi:

Renowned Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta died on Wednesday, May 27, after reportedly suffering critical injuries following a fall from a terrace in Kolkata’s Gariahat area. He was rushed to a private hospital in Dhakuria in a critical condition, where doctors later declared him dead. Reports also stated that a suicide note was recovered from the spot and has now been sent for handwriting analysis.

The sudden death of the filmmaker has left the Bengali film industry in shock. National-award winning filmmaker Subhrajit Mitra, while speaking exclusively to India TV, shared an emotional note remembering Dutta and their long professional association.

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Subhrajit Mitra condoles Anik Dutta's death

He exclusively told India TV, "It is truly shocking and deeply unexpected. I was among the first few people who received the news the moment Anik Dutta was admitted. Even then, it was difficult to imagine that things would unfold this way so suddenly. Only recently, during the last Durga Puja, our films had released on the same date - a coincidence that brought us into close professional proximity once again. Despite our differences in opinion and perspective over the years, the mutual respect between us never diminished. I had gone to his home personally to seek his blessings, because beyond everything else, I always acknowledged him as a filmmaker of conviction, intellect, and immense cultural sensitivity."

He added, "I keep thinking about another strange coincidence - his film Aparajito winning two National Awards during the year when I was serving on the Central Panel Jury, and writing the citation for the film myself. Life has an uncanny way of creating intersections that only become more meaningful in hindsight. Today, the loss feels far more personal than professional. Bengali cinema has lost a fiercely original voice - someone who carried both nostalgia and rebellion within his storytelling. His absence will be deeply felt across the artistic community."

"My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, collaborators, and admirers. May his soul rest in peace, and may his cinema continue to inspire generations to come," he concluded.

How did Anik Dutta die?

According to sources, the incident took place at his wife’s residence in Gariahat. Anik Dutta allegedly fell from the terrace of the house, following which police reached the scene and cordoned off the area. An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and whether any foul play was involved.

Sources further claimed that Dutta’s daughter, who lives abroad, is expected to arrive in Kolkata soon. His body will reportedly be sent for post-mortem examination after her arrival.

Anik Dutta was widely regarded as one of the most distinctive filmmakers in Bengali cinema. He made his directorial debut with Bhooter Bhabishyat, a film that went on to achieve cult status for its satire and commentary on politics, society, and Kolkata’s changing culture. Over the years, he directed several acclaimed films including Ashchorjyo Prodeep, Meghnad Badh Rahasya, Bhobishyoter Bhoot, Borunbabur Bondhu, and Aparajito. His last theatrical release, Joto Kando Kolkatatei, released during Durga Puja last year.

As for Subhrajit Mitra, he is a well-known and respected personality in the Bengali film industry. In 2022, his film Avijatrik earned national recognition after winning two National Awards, including Best Bengali Film and Best Cinematography.

Also read: Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta dies: Aparajito to Bhooter Bhabishyat, a look at his famous films